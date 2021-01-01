Easton Small Space Sectional Futon Blue Velvet - Room & Joy

Add a dash of streamlined style to your home with the Room and Joy Easton Small Space Sectional Futon. This smart selection for small space living has the perfect mix of modern style and functionality. The Easton features a soft velvet upholstery that you can easily mix and match with any décor. Its unique black scroll legs also bring a vintage feel to its overall look. What’s more, there are two included matching long bolster pillows that could be used as pillows or decorative accents. The Easton was designed with versatility in mind and that’s why this multi-functional futon has a split-back design and an interchangeable chaise that can be placed on either side of the sofa bed. To suit all of your needs – easily convert between three positions including sitting, lounging and sleeping. But wait, you also get to pick between multiple fashionable colors including gray, blue, green, burgundy and tan. Ships in two easy to handle boxes and assembles easily. There really are endless possibilities when it comes to the Room and Joy Sectional Futon. Color: Blue Velvet. Pattern: Solid.