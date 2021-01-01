From picket house
Easton Cherry Dresser
Part of Easton Collection from ElementsCrafted from solid hardwoods and agathist veneerCherry finishBrushed silver square knobsFinger and butt joint construction with corner blocked reinforcementsMetal drawer glides with built in stopsDust Proofing on bottom drawers for added protectionFelt lined hidden drawer7 drawersTraditional design.The Eason Dresser offers contemporary style complete with some hidden surprises. Seven large storage drawers and a top center hidden drawer with felt lining to protect your secret treasures. Solid construction and metal drawer glides ensure smooth and quiet operation.