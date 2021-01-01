Showcasing a unique fusion of modern European influences with classic design elements the Easton collection offers a sophisticated fashion statement for today’s transitional interiors. These plush area rugs instantly bring a sense of stylish comfort to any space and create a beautiful foundation for elegant living. Face-to-face Wilton woven of 100% heat-set Courtron polypropylene, this ultra-fine synthetic yarn is both durable and lavishly soft. Adding even more luxury to the collection, Easton area rugs have one million points of yarn per square meter resulting in a dense surface that feels rich and indulgent. With a chic range of designs that include large-scale floral motifs as well as more contemporary/abstract patterns, Easton offers a fresh aesthetic which appeals to a wide-range of decorating tastes. Featuring a soothing color palette of modern neutrals, like lavender, gold, and cream, these artistically-styled area rugs have a subtle abrash effect reminiscent of a watercolor painting. Couristan EASTON 3 x 5 Beige-Multi Indoor Floral/Botanical Area Rug in Brown | 79336868311053T