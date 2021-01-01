Easton 3 - Drawer Nightstand

This 3-drawer nightstand features crowned top molding and soft pewter drawer knobs that complement your farmhouse-inspired decor. It has a clean-lined silhouette, and it's made from a blend of solid acacia and wood veneers in a distressed driftwood finish for a traditional look. Each of the three drawers with framed drawer fronts roll out to give you room for reading glasses, remotes, and books in the bedroom or guest room. The surface is ideal for a framed photo, accent piece, or a small lamp. Plus, we love that this nightstand comes with two USB connections for easy recharging and two electrical outlets for easy access. Color: Driftwood Gray