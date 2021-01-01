DII Easter Basics Collection Tabletop, 14x108, Garden Bunny

CREATE A FUN & RELAXED PLACE SETTING: This table runner measures 14x108” in size, appropriate for a table that can seat 6-8 people. EASY CARE: 100% cotton, machine washable, gentle cycle, tumble dry low. Low iron if needed. AN EVERYDAY COLLECTION FOR YOUR KITCHEN: Our table runners are available in an assortment of colors and coordinate with our dishtowels, aprons, oven mitts, pot holders, napkins, and tablecloths: own the whole collection. THE TABLE RUNNER YOU'LL LOVE: Place lengthwise onto console tables, dining tables or entryway tables to instantly update up any room. DISCOVER DII: DII offers an assortment of quality home and kitchen products, click the DII link at the top of this page to explore more.