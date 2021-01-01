East-West Furniture 3-Pieces Dinette Set Faux Leather dining chairs - Cappuccino Finish Hardwood 4 legs Table and Frame

3-piece small dinette set give an elegant look. 2 beautiful dining chairs and a fantastic mid-century dining table to enhance the beauty of your dining room with their amazing design. You can have breakfast, lunch, or dinner with your friends or family on an attractive kitchen dinette set. The dining room set has a Cappuccino hardwood wood dining table and frame and an eye-catching kitchen dining chairs PU Leather seat and Slatted back who bring elegance to your dining room and boost the beauty of your wonderful dining room. Our wood dining table set provides great durability because this is built with Asian wood, which is also known as Rubber wood. We have created these modern dining chairs and 4 legs wood table with the help of highly experienced carpenters, who offers a smooth and high-end finish to this dinette set. The nook kitchen table set is comfortable and relaxing because the seat of our kitchen chairs is fabricated of high-quality Faux leather, which offers complete comfort and fantastic sitting experience. Thanks to Asian wood built this wooden dining table set is very durable and reliable. The dimension of our stylish mid-century dining table: Length 42; Width 42; Height 30. The dimension of our gorgeous kitchen dining chairs: Width 20; Depth 18; Height 38.5. These classy modern dining chairs and wood table are easy to assemble if you put up this dining room table set according to instructions which are included in the package. Ships in several boxes, may ship separately Our kitchen table set is easy to clean. You can clean this dining set with any furniture cleaner. It will just cost you a little time. The dining set is quite simple to clean and always provide a fresh look.