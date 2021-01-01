From ebrush design drinking gifts
eBrush Design Drinking Gifts Easily Distracted by Wine and Murder Shows-Funny Favorites Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Funny wine sayings and murder mystery shows aren’t often talked about in the same sentence. Unless it’s you, the ultimate wine lover / true crime fan, of course. So this is just perfect for you, right? 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only