Guitar Lovers Apparel and Designs Easily Distracted By Guitars Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Music transports people in a different world. Guitarists, even if they're only able to play one instrument at a time still gets "Easily Distracted By Guitars" like what's in this graphic with three guitars, a fretboard, and stars in the design. Perfect for men and women who have a guitar collection, and still can't get their eyes off wanting a new one. Grab this design now for yourself, and send this as a gift to friends and family who love all the guitars. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only