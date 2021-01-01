Earth Tones Leather Dye Pens - 6 Piece Set

Earth Tones Leather Dye Pens feature a flexible brush tip on one end and a fine-tip on the other, allowing blending and detailing on a variety of leather projects. These are fast drying, blendable, permanent, non-toxic and acid-free markers ideal for intricate details in tooling and provide the ability to add color to small areas within a design. They can also be used for touching up small spots or blemishes on leather products. The variety of earthy shades make them a great leather craft supply to have in your shop. Package contains 6 markers.