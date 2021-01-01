Earth Shore Hand-Tufted Wool Brown Area Rug

This rug will gracefully transform any room in your home with its subtle elegance and grace. It brings all of the rich tonality of nature into the presence of your home. Delicately textured with variegated weaving density, the rug portrays a series of parallel lines drawn in varying density to create a sophisticated yet animated design. With a distinct urban and cosmopolitan feel, the rug plays a vital everyday role, not only as an expression of individuality but as part of the shelter that sustains. Cruelty-free and made with biodegradable, all-natural materials. Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'