LR Home Earth Tan / Gray 7 ft. 9 in. x 9 ft. 9 in. Handwoven Rustic Stripe Natural Fiber Area Rug

There is no need to sacrifice stylish design for sustainable materials with our natural fiber Earth Collection. Handwoven in India, this collection showcases detailed craftsmanship with organic materials to satisfy your flooring needs for many years to come. This particular piece features hints of ash gray dyed fibers for subtle color within the natural jute weaving. Easily placed in your home or office, this rug is a must have for your polished practical space. Color: Tan / Gray.