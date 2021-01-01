From higgins & burke

Higgins & Burke Earl Grey Grove, Black Tea, 20 Tea Bags (Pack of 6)

Description

Our premium mountain grown black tea with complex flavor notes of Italian bergamot and a hint of lemon and lime. Higgins & Burke Tea is blended from hand-picked, high-grown tea leaves for outstanding quality and taste. Made without any artificial ingredients, each cup is simply delicious. For a delightfully brewed cup: Bring water to a boil and let cool slightly. Pour water over tea bag into your favorite cup. Gently let steep 3-5 minutes for perfectly brewed tea! Or enjoy as a latte: Brew with 1 oz of water and top off with 7 oz of hot or steamed milk. Higgins & Burke is a proud member and supporter of the Ethical Tea Partnership, improving the lives of tea workers and their environment. This pack contains six boxes of 20 tea bags for a total of 120 individually sealed tea bags.

