Earbuds Earphones Custom Made for Oculus Quest VR Headset Single Channel Separate Left and Right Calibrated

Earphones are marked with L and R and only produce one channel of audio each Each earbud features a high quality 10mm dynamic driver and UltraFlex silicone wire styled to look great with the Oculus Quest. These earbuds provide deep bass, crunchy mid-tones and clear treble to ensure fully immersive gameplay. Deliver 3D 360 Degree Sounds Calibrated by Direction and Distance. Ergonomically designed gel Flex silicone earbuds to ensure your earbubs stay comfortably firm in place while you playing with the Oculus Quest. KIT INCLUDES: 1 Pair of Earbubs for the Oculus Quest, 1 Carry Bag, 3 Pairs of Silicone Earbud Caps(S, M, L Sizes)