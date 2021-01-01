From nasopure
EAPRMY2F Premium Series 100 OFC Copper RCA Interconnects Stereo Y Cable 1 Male to 2 Female RCA YAdapter Splitter Audio Cable DoubleShielded with.
Advertisement
Premium y-adaptor RCA Audio cable: Professional audio quality RCA cable for premium left/right audio signal transfer from your car amplifier to your audio receiver Oxygen free copper core shielded audio cable: double shielded, Oxygen free copper (OFC) prevents EMI & RFI signal interference ensuring the highest quality Audio transfer, without static or popping 2x Female to 1x Male Splitter cable: Dual male cable connectors allow you to use the RCA Audio cable with any standard stereo left/right output, providing crystal clear stereo sound for your car amplifier stereo system Machined brass copper connectors: RCA cables feature Professional quality machined brass copper connectors with rotational locking clamps which protect the cable from corrosion and ensures a premium connection for the best possible audio transfer 36 MONTH Manufacturer Warranty: 100% Satisfaction guarantee