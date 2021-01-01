E & S Pets lightweight slippers are slippers for pet lovers. These slippers feature non-slip rubber dots that let you move freely in your home, with an inside lining made of super soft plush. These are women's slippers and they fit most women's shoe sizes from 5 to 11. If you have a pet lover, you owe it to yourself to get a pair of these pet lover slippers! Features: Breathable knit upper fabric prevents a sweaty feeling. Comfortable fluffy plush lining soothes your feet in cold weather. These pet lover slippers bring warmth to you and your family. Once you wear them, it feels like walking on clouds. Our slippers are made from high quality fabric and they will last you a long time. Slide your feet into these cute pet lover slippers and your morning routine will be more pleasurable. These pet lover slippers are machine washable. Includes: 1 pair of comfy slippers Intended For: Pet Owner Materials: Polyester, Inner Layer Sherpa Lining Dimensions: Women's sizes 5-11 Care Instructions: Machine washable E&S Pets Red Dachshund Slippers for People | PetSmart