Noble House Eakins Modern Round Aluminum Side Table, Raw Brass

Build your home atop artistic looks that bring a modern yet unconventional look to your interior space. Handcrafted with care, this eye-catching side table offers your interior space an abstract bohemian look that is perfect for holding your favorite plant arrangement or a tray of snacks. Our creative side table is completed with an outstanding face design carved into the side and features a delightful vintage finish, making this great for the bedroom, living room, or any other area in need of something new.BOHO DESIGN: For a carefree, unconventional look and a variety of textures for your interior space, our side table brings a handcrafted boho touch to your decor with its raw finish and unique structure. This is completed with an abstract face design, carefully carved into the side for an eye-catching abstract look.HANDCRAFTED DESIGN: This accessory is expertly designed and handcrafted with artisan expertise. Any natural variations are not product flaws but rather, will ensure that your purchase is truly a one-of-a-kind product.ALUMINUM STRUCTURE: This accessory is built with aluminum, creating a lightweight and stable frame. This material is rust-resistant which will further extend the life of your product.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This side table is 13.50” W x 13.00” D x 15.50” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this table.NO ASSEMBLY: This side table comes ready to use straight out of the box. No assembly is required.