Eakin 44" Solid Wood Console Table

With clean lines and an elegant mixed-material design, this console table is a dynamic addition to living rooms, bedrooms, and more. It's crafted from solid wood with a versatile black finish and capped with gold details on each of the four legs. It has a single shelf for showing off potted plants or framed photos, plus two soft-close drawers for out of sight storage and organization. Our favorite detail is the genuine marble tabletop, which has gray veins for even more visual interest. Just between us: Consider this console table proof that entryways can be as stylish as they are functional.