Eagleview TV Stand for TVs up to 75" with Electric Fireplace Included

Create a warm, entertaining space in any room of your home with this TV stand with an electric fireplace and it allows you to enjoy the flame with or without heat. Crafted from high-grade MDF with a durable laminate finish, this transitional style TV stand accommodates most flat-panel TVs. This entertainment center features adjustable shelving behind two side doors, each door is decorated as three drawers with knobs. Open shelving to fit your media components and accessories, and a cable management system to maintain a tidy space. Installation for electric fireplace requires no technician, simply plug into a standard household outlet and no venting required.