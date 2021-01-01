Eagle Perched Statue

This charming medium size bronze statue depicts the American bald eagle. The eagle head captures the essence of the majestic bird of prey. The eagle's very large hooked beak (coated in a gold patina) is used for tearing flesh from their unfortunate prey. The extremely keen eyesight of the eagle stares out spotting potential prey from a very long distance. Through the ages and different cultures, the eagle has represented spiritual protection, carrier of prayers, strength, courage, wisdom, illumination of spirit, healing.