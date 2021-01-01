Eagar Pendant Lamp Black

A sleek minimalist design lends itself well to the Eagar Pendant Lamp. Radiant globed lights appear to float inside a rectangular iron frame that hang well over any kitchen island. Lower the pendant over a side table in your den or living room for a seamless transition throughout your home.Add a dramatic focal point when lighting a room with this designer pendant.Made of metal for a quality, long-lasting décor piece.Wipe up spills immediately with a clean dry cloth.Clean regularly with a soft cloth dampened with a diluted solution of mild soap and warm water. Dry with a soft cloth.If the surface becomes chipped or scratched, rust or corrosion may occur due to the area being exposed to air. If rusting begins to occur, clean the affected area with a wire brush or steel wool. Recoat the repaired area with an appropriate finish for metal surfaces to stop deterioration.Made in IndiaContemporary Modern. Color: Black We offer 1 Year warranty. Dimension:16W 10D 32H. Product Weight:4.40 lbs. Material: IronGlass ShadesBrass AccentsWe understand how important your home is and how decorating your kitchen, dining room or bedrooms with classy, contemporary furnishings can help make it a place that reflects who you are. We believe in the power modern furniture has in creating not just a home but YOUR home. We believe in feeling good about our home's environment, and we think you do too.