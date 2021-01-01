Sloan EAF-200-LT-ISM Sensor Activated Electronic Hand Washing Faucet without Transformer Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Electronic

Sloan EAF-200-LT-ISM Sensor Activated, Electronic Hand Washing Faucet without Transformer Sensor Activated, Electronic Hand Washing Faucet without TransformerSloan's Optima EAF-200 Series electronic handwashing faucets operate by means of a dual infrared sensor and microprocessor based logic. The modular design incorporates all of the operating components of the faucet, including the sensor, solenoid and circuitry above the sink within a die-cast metal spout.FeaturesIncludes i.q.-Click feature. The i.q.-Click feature allows the user to place the faucet into optional function modes, including 'continuous run' and 'temporary off' simply by pressing a button on the spout. The use of the i.q.-Click feature is recommended only in installations where users have regular familiarity with the faucet.FeaturesLess Transformer : must order transformer, capacitor and splitter cable separately.Modular one-piece construction with all concealed components above deck.Double infared sensors with automatic setting feature and microprocessor.Magnetic solenoid valve.Water supply connection with flexible high-pressure hose and strainer.6V DC Plug-in transfromer included.Daisy chain electrical splitter and capacitor box included.Appropriate mounting hardware included. Electronic Chrome