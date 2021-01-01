Eady 4 Drawer Gentleman's Chest

A wealth of details is offered in this luxurious traditional styled bedroom group. The upholstered bed's intricate organic leaf motif carving (repeated on mirrors) emphasizes the group's elegance along with the nailhead trim upholstered headboard, carved canted corners, bold broad feet, and ornate antique brass pulls and knobs. All pieces are built with poplar wood solids and birch veneers and exquisitely finished in a rich mahogany color. A vanity/bench is offered with a large mirror, three top felt-lined drawers, and two cedar-lined bottom drawers, and a comfortable bench repeats the brass nailhead trim upholstery. Enjoy the function, elegance, and beauty of this collection in your home as it provides the perfect place for ultimate relaxation. Color: Brown