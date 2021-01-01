Nostalgic Warehouse EADMAN_PSG_234_KH Manor Passage Door Lever Set with Egg & Dart Rose and Decorative Keyhole for 2-3/4" Backset Doors Unlacquered

Nostalgic Warehouse EADMAN_PSG_234_KH Manor Passage Door Lever Set with Egg & Dart Rose and Decorative Keyhole for 2-3/4" Backset Doors Passage Function: Passage door hardware has no locking mechanism. Both the interior and exterior handles are always free making it perfect for hallways, closet doors, and anywhere else a lock isn't needed. Passage door hardware can also be used in conjunction with a deadbolt to secure a back door or entrance.Features:Constructed of solid forged brass for lasting durabilityInstalls easily with all necessary mounting hardware includedCovered by a 5 year limited warrantyADA compliantSpecifications:Backset: 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" - 1-3/4"Handing: Left, Reversible, RightHandle Length: 4-9/16"Handle Projection: 2-3/8"Trim Width: 2-5/8"Trim Height: 8-3/4"Product Weight: 3.17 lbsLatch Faceplate: Square Corner Unlacquered Brass