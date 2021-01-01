Hestan EABR42-NG 110000 BTU 42 Inch Wide Natural Gas Built-In Grill with Trellis Burner System and Rotisserie from the Aspire by Hestan Series Aspire 42-Inch Built-In Gas Grill features four high-performance tubular U-burners that provide up to 23,000 BTUs per burner for a total of 92,000 BTUs across the 774 square inch grilling surface, and 110,000 BTUs total with the rotisserie included. One-push automatic hot surface ignition ensures quick, reliable lighting. Keep foods warm when done with the 147 square inch removable warming rack. Grilling surface temperatures are evenly distributed across the stainless steel rod grates by a radiant ceramic disk briquette tray system, designed to flip over for easy cleanup.Features:Ceramic infrared rotisserie burner with easy to use touch-sensitive power functionDual 20-watt under-hood halogen lighting helps you keep an eye on your grilling day or nightEasy to open spring-assist hoodMade in the USA for quality craftsmanship and long lasting durabilitySpecifications:BTU Output: 110000Total Cooking Area: 774 Sq. In.Control Type: Turn KnobFuel Type: Natural GasBurner Style: Stainless SteelHeight: 38"Width: 38"Depth: 48" Built-In BBQ Grills Stainless Steel