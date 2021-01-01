Pleasant Hearth EA-5011 Easton Prairie 31" H x 37.5" L Medium Cabinet Style Fireplace Screen with 9-Pane Smoked Glass Doors Black Home Decor Accents

Pleasant Hearth EA-5011 Easton Prairie 31" H x 37.5" L Medium Cabinet Style Fireplace Screen with 9-Pane Smoked Glass Doors The Easton Prairie Cabinet Style Fireplace Screen with Glass Doors will increase safety, conserve energy and transform any traditional masonry fireplace design into a focal point in your home. A warm hearth draws family together, evoking memories and provides a sense of comfort that only a working fireplace can bring.Features:Cabinet style 9-pane doors are designed with smoked 3/16-inch safety tempered glass, enhanced detailed trim and 5-inch easy grip handlesDoors swing open 180-degrees for easy access to your fireplace and close tightly to block or smother a late night fire when everyone has left the roomPremium fine mesh screen panels feature safety handles and secured with a magnetic closure to contain sparks much better than freestanding fire screensHidden damper control knob for air flow controlHeat resistant thick insulationComes fully assembled (except door handles)Designed for masonry fireplaces only and is not for pre-fabricated fireplacesFits Openings 30-37-Inches Wide, 25.5-32.5-Inches High with a 37.5-Inch Width By 33-Inch Height Overall FrameCan save energy by reducing up to 90-percent of this loss by adding a barrier, while protecting your family from hot sparks and fire containmentMade of heavy steel welded construction with a 1.75-inch deep frame and a high temperature Black Powder-coated finishDecorative surface mount is made in the USAAlways keep mesh panels closed and the glass doors open when fire is burning in fireplaceWhen a fire is not burning, the warm air from your furnace or cool air from the air conditioner escapes up the flueIncludes:Installation instructions and everything needed for an easy three step install1-year limited warranty to protect against defects in material and workmanshipSpecifications:Material: SteelHeight: 31"Length: 37.5"Width: 2" Fire Screens Black