Elco E810L0827 8" LED Open Reflector Recessed Trim - 2700K / 850 Lumens Haze Recessed Lights Recessed Trims

Elco E810L0827 8" LED Open Reflector Recessed Trim - 2700K / 850 Lumens FeaturesIncludes an IDEAL quick connector for easy installationCREE True White technologyDesigned for commercial or residential useDurable aluminum constructionIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed UL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsTrim Size: 8"Height: 8"Width: 9"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 3.5 lbsBeam Spread: 60°Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 8.8 wattsLumens: 850Color Temperature: 2700KAverage Hours: 50000 Haze