E7C Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear Wireless Headphones with Microphone HiFi Deep Bass Stereo Sound and 30H.

Active Noise Canceling(ANC): E7C Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are engineered to sound better, be more comfortable, and super easy to take with you. Put them on and suddenly your world changes. Headphones let you focus on the things that matteryour music and videos. They eliminate the noise you don't want to hear. it is great for reducing noise during long trips on a plane or in places with city traffic 30H-Playtime: Enjoy up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge thanks to our Lithium ion battery. With both Smart Noise Cancelling and Bluetooth enabled the battery can last more than 15 hours, while using Smart Noise Cancelling on its own will give you more than 30 hours! An exquisite 3.5mm audio cable is also able to be connected when battery low. Compatible with iPad, iPod, iPhone, Android and any audio devices and continue to enjoy your music Superior Sound Quality: Headphones equipt the premium 40mm powerful-aperture drivers, featur