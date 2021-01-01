E765SEFA Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 14 Piece Cookware Set, Dishwasher Safe Pots and Pans Set, Black

Best Quality Guranteed. SET INCLUDES: 8 inches fry pan, 10.25 inches fry pan, 11.5 inches fry pan with lid, 10.25 inches square griddle, 1 quart. saucepan with lid, 2 quart. saucepan with lid, 3 quart. saucepan with lid, 5 quart. Dutch oven with lid, and a 3 quart. steamer insert with 2 side handles BUILT TO PERFORM: A true workhorse in the kitchen, hard anodized aluminum retains perfect heat and has a much stronger protective layer than the original metal, making it corrosion and scratch resistant, plus it wont react to acidic foods HEAT MASTERY SYSTEM: s Heat Mastery System is a three ingredient recipe for perfectly delicious cooking results every time. Superior and longer lasting non stick coating, an anti warping, even heat base and patented Thermo Spot technology THERMO SPOT INDICATOR: The ring around the spot turns solid red to show when pans are perfectly preheated and ready for ingredients to be added proper preheating is key to sealing in fl