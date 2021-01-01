From et2
ET2 E71019 Carlo 51" Long LED Lighted Glass Coffee Table Polished Chrome Indoor Furniture Tables Coffee
Advertisement
ET2 E71019 Carlo 51" Long LED Lighted Glass Coffee Table Sleek and streamlined, this coffee table features heavy crossed legs that support a large thick clear glass pane.Features:Made of stainless steel and glassIntegrated LED lighting provides a functional take on coffee tablesDesigned for use in dry locationsHardwired connection requiredCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 16-1/2"Width: 27-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Wattage: 36Lumens: 2520Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Average Hours: 35000 Coffee Polished Chrome