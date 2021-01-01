From raymarine
Raymarine E70145 i40 Bidata Display System with Thru-Hull Transducer
. . Part Number: E70145 i40 Bidata Display System w/ Thru-Hull Transducer High Contrast LCD Display Red Backlighting For Improved Visibility Large Controls For Ease of Use Low Power Consumption For Increased Battery Life Shows Current, Maximum & Average Boat Speed Displays Distance/Trip Logs & Sea Temperature Provides Depth Related Alarms & Adjustments. -Shallow Depth Alarm. -Deep Depth Alarm. -Shallow Anchor Alarm. -Deep Anchor Alarm. -Depth Offset Controls Expandable SeaTalk Networking Technology Built-In Transducer Interface Same Footprint As the Older Raymarine ST40 Instrumentation IPX6 Standard Water Proofing Designed for Smaller Powerboats, Yachts & RIBs. .