James Martin Vanities E645-V60S-3AF Athens 60" Free Standing Single Wood Vanity Set with Solid Surface Top Glossy White Bathroom Storage Vanity Sets

James Martin Vanities E645-V60S-3AF Athens 60" Free Standing Single Wood Vanity Set with Solid Surface Top Bring a bit of the Greek Island home with the Athens Single Vanity by James Martin Vanities. Made of durable wood with two choices of color either glossy white or mid-century acacia this vanity boasts an impressive amount of storage space. Part of the larger Athens modular collection, this incredible vanity combines traditional charm with modern functionality allowing you to pick and choose the pieces you want to make your own customized bathroom. All Athens pieces come with soft closing doors and drawers which provide smooth and quiet use, white the elegant hardware provides the perfect finishing touch. Other details include the ability to pick any of the James Martin Vanity tops to go with your vanity, as well as dovetail drawer construction, predrilled holes that will accommodate an 8"widespread faucet, and each piece provides beautify and durability for years to come.Included Components:Covered under James Martin Vanities' 1 year limited warrantyWood vanity cabinet with 3 doors, 5 drawers, and 1 shelfSolid surface vanity top with 1 basins and porcelain sinksCabinet Features:Constructed from mdf and wood veneer providing a lifetime or durabilityCabinet bottoms, sides, and shelves are constructed from 1/2" (13mm) thick multi-layered plywood with stain-grade wood veneersFree standing installation - vanity is seated on the floor with wall anchors, providing a functional designComes with polished chrome cabinet hardware, Comes with bronze cabinet hardwareDecorative furniture grade vanity gives your bathroom an elegant touchThis beautiful detail cabinet has drawer boxes crafted with classic English dovetail joinery; this type of strong joint has long been considered a hallmark of quality constructionOur cabinets feature soft-close door hinges (except instances where interior construction or the design style require the use of traditional barrel hinges), that are dual adjustments (up & down/forward & backward) top allow for alignment adjustments after the cabinet has been installedThree door design provides easy access to storage spaceInterior shelves are adjustable and removable with pre-cut channels to allow for plumbing drain pipes5 full extension drawers with soft-close slides allows for organized storageDrawer boxes are crafted with classic English dovetail joinery for strength and durabilityVertical supports and corner brackets reinforce the strength of the cabinet and distributes weight of the countertopCabinet ships with a full back panel to allow for variable plumbing locationsCabinet interiors and exteriors are sealed with moisture and UV resistant finishesVanity will need to be assembledVanity Top Features:Solid Surface vanity top included with porcelain undermount sinkVanity top pre-drilled for 8 in wide set faucet for easy installation – faucet sold separatelyHand polished solid surface top is durable enough to withstand the test of time elevating your space from bland to beautiful with its elegant veining and crisp white backgroundSolid surface vanity tops are an acrylic-based material composed of minerals, resins, and pigments to create a nonporous and easy to maintain surfaceSolid surface requires no sealing and resists heat and staining from most liquids and household cleaning productsRear drain location increases available space under the sinkSink does not include an overflowCabinet Specifications:Cabinet Width: 60" (left to right)Cabinet Height: 36-1/2" (top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 23-1/2" (front to back)Number of Doors: 3Number of Drawers: 5Number of Shelves: 1Vanity Top Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 60" (left edge to right edge)Vanity Top Thickness: 1-3/16"Number of Basins: 1Number of Faucet Holes: 3Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between the installation holes for the faucet handles) Single Glossy White