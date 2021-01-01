From elco
Elco E614C1230 6" LED Baffle Recessed Trim - 3000K / 1250 Lumens White Recessed Lights Recessed Trims
Advertisement
Elco E614C1230 6" LED Baffle Recessed Trim - 3000K / 1250 Lumens FeaturesCREE True White technologyDesigned for commercial or residential useDurable die-cast aluminum constructionIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Rated for damp locationsDimensionsTrim Size: 6"Height: 6"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 2.5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsWattage: 12.88 wattsLumens: 1250Color Temperature: 3000KAverage Hours: 50000 White