From huawei
Huawei E5785Lh-22c 300 Mbps 4G LTE Mobile WiFi (4G LTE in Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa and 3G globally. 12 hrs working, Original OEM item).
Advertisement
4G LTE Cat6 300 Mbps download, 50 Mbps upload / 3G DC-HSPA+ 43.2 Mbps download, 5.76 Mbps upload WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac. Use the Hot-Spot with up to 10 different wifi devices including laptops, iPhone, smartphone, iPad, tablet, gaming consoles and many more Offers up to 12 hours of working time and up to 700 hours of standby, 3000 mAh battery (removable). Convenient for travelling! TFT-LCD screen with 2D Barcode easy connection. Features menu-style LCD UI with support for multiple languages. LTE/3G/Wi-Fi Auto Offload. Controllable via HUAWEI Mobile WiFi App Unlocked/OEM/Original item from Huawei - without Carrier Logo!