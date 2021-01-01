From ico bath
ICO Bath E520 Tuzio Laveno 23-1/2"W x 31"H Electric Plug-In Steel Towel Warmer Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Warmer Electric Towel Warmer
Advertisement
ICO Bath E520 Tuzio Laveno 23-1/2"W x 31"H Electric Plug-In Steel Towel Warmer ICO Bath E520 Features:Adds comfort and style to any bathroom or saunaWarms and dries towels for exceptional comfortConcealed screws create a clean aestheticTwelve (12) bars provide warmth and hanging space for your towelsThis is a plug-in power source modelConstructed from steel for a long lasting productLimited lifetime warranty excluding the heating element and timerHeating element and digital timer covered under a two year warrantyICO Bath E520 Specifications:Width: 23 1/2"Height: 31"Depth: 3"Material: SteelPower source: Plug-InVoltage: 120VWattage: 150W - 450WAmperage: 1.4A - 4.1A Electric Towel Warmer Chrome