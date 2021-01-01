James Martin Vanities E444-V36-3CSP Addison 36" Free Standing Single Wood Vanity Set with Quartz Top Glossy White Bathroom Storage Vanity Sets Single

James Martin Vanities E444-V36-3CSP Addison 36" Free Standing Single Wood Vanity Set with Quartz Top The Addison Collection 36". Free-standing Vanity by James Martin Vanities comes in a glossy white finish on parawood with a quartz top giving you a fresh take on Shaker-inspired design with a look of luxury. Handcrafted and gender-neutral, it fits effortlessly into modern or transitional rooms. This versatile vanity shows off its elegant style with a rectangular basin of white ceramic. The Shaker touch comes from the sides, drawers, and door. Each of the drawers feature full extensions with a undermounted slides as well as a brushed aluminum finished laminate that goes on the bottom of the drawer for easy clean up and like the door has a soft-close. The body of the cabinet is made of solid hardwood and sturdy panels of MDF. The countertop is pre-drilled for a three-hole faucet with an 8" widespread. Adding a cool contrast to the rich wood with burnished nickel hardware, the 3-cm suede finish charcoal soapstone quartz top by Silestone has a blue-grey finish with powerful, grey highlights. A spectacular top characterized by its depth and sense of movement, with a suede finish that allows for superior resistance to stains and marks. The charcoal soapstone top has the new n’boost technology as well which helps prevent the adhesion of liquids, enhances shine, and intensifies the color of this top.Included Components:Covered under James Martin Vanities' 1 year limited warrantyWood vanity cabinet with 1 door, 3 drawers, and 1 shelfQuartz vanity top with 1 basins and porcelain sinksCabinet Features:Constructed from mdf providing a lifetime or durabilityCabinet bottoms, sides, and shelves are constructed from 1/2" (13mm) thick multi-layered plywood with stain-grade wood veneersFree standing installation - vanity is seated on the floor with wall anchors, providing a functional designComes with polished chrome cabinet hardwareDecorative furniture grade vanity gives your bathroom an elegant touchThis beautiful detail cabinet has drawer boxes crafted with classic English dovetail joinery; this type of strong joint has long been considered a hallmark of quality constructionOur cabinets feature soft-close door hinges (except instances where interior construction or the design style require the use of traditional barrel hinges), that are dual adjustments (up & down/forward & backward) top allow for alignment adjustments after the cabinet has been installedSingle door design provides easy access to storage spaceInterior shelves are adjustable and removable with pre-cut channels to allow for plumbing drain pipes3 full extension drawers with soft-close slides allows for organized storageDrawer boxes are crafted with classic English dovetail joinery for strength and durabilityVertical supports and corner brackets reinforce the strength of the cabinet and distributes weight of the countertopCabinet ships with a full back panel to allow for variable plumbing locationsCabinet interiors and exteriors are sealed with moisture and UV resistant finishesVanity will need to be assembledVanity Top Features:Quartz vanity top included with porcelain undermount sinkVanity top pre-drilled for 8 in wide set faucet for easy installation – faucet sold separatelyHand polished quartz top is durable enough to withstand the test of time elevating your space from bland to beautiful with its elegant veining and crisp white backgroundQuartz vanity tops are curated from a 95 percent blend of ground natural quartz with 5 percent polymer resin to create an ultra-durable and low maintenance surfaceRear drain location increases available space under the sinkSink does not include an overflowCabinet Specifications:Cabinet Width: 36" (left to right)Cabinet Height: 37-1/2" (top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 23-1/2" (front to back)Number of Doors: 1Number of Drawers: 3Number of Shelves: 1Vanity Top Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 36" (left edge to right edge)Vanity Top Thickness: 1-3/16"Number of Basins: 1Number of Faucet Holes: 3Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between the installation holes for the faucet handles) Single Glossy White