From et2
ET2 E41540 Alumilux Sconce 4-3/4" Tall LED Wall Light Satin Aluminum Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
ET2 E41540 Alumilux Sconce 4-3/4" Tall LED Wall Light Features:Constructed from aluminumCapable of being dimmedRated for use in wet locationsMeets ADA standardsDimensions:Height: 4-3/4"Width: 5"Depth: 1-1/2"Product Weight: 1.54 lbsBackplate Diameter: 3-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Type: LEDWattage: 4Voltage: 120Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90Lumens: 280 Satin Aluminum