ET2 E35004 iCorona 29" LED Color Changing Pendant with Philips Hue Matte White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

ET2 E35004 iCorona 29" LED Color Changing Pendant with Philips Hue Meet the new standard in smart lighting, Friends of HUE together with ET2 introduce the iCorona pendant. Encased inside a dual Matte White ring is a Philips Hue light engine that can change the color temperature, dim the lights, as well as a wide variety of programmable room scenes. All of this can be done from your phone, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and many other Zigbee protocol devises. Set Light Schedules Define the look for every part of the day, using the schedule function in the Hue app. Wireless Dimming Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with your Hue integrated fixtures from ET2. Achieve the mood you want at the right time. Wake Up Gently Waking up the right way can impact your entire day. Create your own sleep routines to dim the lights in the evening or gently wake you up in the morning. Four Light Recipes Get ready for the day ahead or relax in the evening with a range of cool to warm light settings. Set a tone for each part of your day. Be Creative Enjoy a sunset in Honolulu or a night out in London's Soho district. Simply use a favorite photo to instantly change the look and atmosphere. Features Aluminum and steel construction Installable on sloped ceilings Integrated LED lighting Adjustable cord included Dimmable via Triac ELV dimming Rated for dry locations Covered under a 5 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 4" Minimum Height: 23-3/4" Maximum Hanging Height: 123-3/4" Width: 28-1/2" Depth: 28-1/2" Product Weight: 15.43 lbs Wire Length: 120" Electrical Specifications Wattage: 60 watts Lumens: 3500 Color Temperature: Color Ambience Color Rendering Index: 90CRI Average Hours: 50000 Matte White