ET2 E30563-20 Charm 3 Light 21" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

ET2 E30563-20 Charm 3 Light 21" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant Rings of Beveled Crystals are mounted into a Polished Chrome band and suspended from cable as if they were floating in air. Multiple size rings mounted in descending order create a unique and brilliant light form which is sure to be the focal point of the room.FeaturesConstructed from steel and aluminumIncludes crystal shadesIntegrated LED lightingAdjustable cord includedDimmable fixture via Triac dimmerRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 11-3/4"Minimum Height: 20-1/4"Maximum Height: 136"Width: 20-1/2"Depth: 11-3/4"Product Weight: 15.62 lbsWire Length: 177"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 45.6 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 3Lumens: 3192Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 25000 Polished Chrome