From dp-iot

E3-1230 V3 3.3GHz Quad-Core Processor 8M E3 1230 V3 80W LGA 1150 E3-1230-V3 tested

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

E3-1230 V3 3.3GHz Quad-Core Processor 8M E3 1230 V3 80W LGA 1150 E3-1230-V3 tested

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com