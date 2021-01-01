E27 Football Lamp Deformable LED Workshop Folding Light Hallway Garage-Orange

Features:? Folding football shaped bulb, no strobe, energy saving lightning? Fix the bulb on the lamp holder without any tools. Fast and convenient. Widely used in living room, bedroom, garage, corridor, hotel, restaurant, shopping center, schools, hospitals, warehouses, factory production lines, etc. Specifications: Material: ABS+PP+PCShell Color: White, Blue, Red, Green, OrangeLight Color: Cold whiteVoltage: 85-265VPower: 30WProtection: IP44Lamp Head: E27Luminous flux: 2400 (lm)Light Temperature: 6000KLED Beads:120Life Effiency: 20000HUnfolded Size: 24 x 24 x 14.8cm/9.45 x 9.45 x 5.83inch;Folded Size: 12x 12 x 14.8cm/4.72 x 4.72 x 5.83inchPackage included:1 x Football BulbInstruction is not included. Hope a nice day! Notice:- Please allow slight dimension difference due to manual measurement- Please consider the actual sizes in the listing as the pictures are generally enlarged to show detail- Due to different producing batches, product details might be a little different.