Halo E26 6 in. Aluminum Recessed Lighting Housing for Remodel Ceiling, Insulation Contact, Air-Tite

The E7RICAT is a compact and efficient recessed remodel housing optimized and listed for EISA compliant tungsten-halogen lamps, as well as Incandescent, CFL and LED lamps. Housing is suitable for residential or light commercial applications. For installation in insulated ceilings and non-insulated ceilings with airtight code compliant construction. Use with a variety of trims and finishes to create different lighting effects or to match any decor. May be retrofit with compatible Halo LED lighting systems.