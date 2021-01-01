From et2
ET2 E25076-18 Global 6 Light 45" Wide Chandelier Black / Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
ET2 E25076-18 Global 6 Light 45" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes clear glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(6) 1.5 watt maximum G4 bulbs included DimmableRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 19-1/2"Minimum Height: 29-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 63-1/2"Width: 45"Depth: 45"Product Weight: 12.8 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 9 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 1.5 wattsLumens: 900Bulb Base: G4Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 20000Bulbs Included: Yes Black / Satin Nickel