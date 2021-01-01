From et2
ET2 E25021 Micro 2" Wide LED Mini Pendant White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
ET2 E25021 Micro 2" Wide LED Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from cement and steelIncludes a concrete shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingTriac CL and ELV dimming compatibleAdjustable cord includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a 3 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 4"Minimum Height: 6"Maximum Hanging Height: 123-1/4"Width: 2-1/4"Depth: 2-1/4"Product Weight: 1.15 lbsWire Length: 118"Canopy Height: 1/2"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 360Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 4.5 wattsVoltage: 100 voltsAverage Hours: 25000 White