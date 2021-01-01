From et2
ET2 E24916 Fungo 24" Wide LED Pendant Dark Grey / Coffee Indoor Lighting Pendants
ET2 E24916 Fungo 24" Wide LED Pendant FeaturesConstructed of aluminum, steel, and acrylic materialsIncludes a shade made of metal and synthetic materialsIntegrated 12 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable Black cord includedETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 16-1/2"Width: 23-1/2"Depth: 23-1/2"Product Weight: 8.4 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 16-1/2"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1080Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 12 wattsAverage Hours: 35000 Dark Grey / Coffee