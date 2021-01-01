From et2
ET2 E24902 Hemisphere 14" Wide LED Pendant Gloss Navy / Aluminum Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
ET2 E24902 Hemisphere 14" Wide LED Pendant Constructed of double thick aluminum which has a hammered interior finish polished so to not only be beautiful, but multiply the lumen output. High polish enamel paints finish the exterior for the ultimate reflective surface. The larger sizes are fitted with commercial grade LED and multi-volt input drivers that dim with both ELV and 0-10V functions. FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIncludes a metal shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via ELV or Triac dimmingAdjustable cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 8"Minimum Height: 9-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 129"Width: 14"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 2.89 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1500Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 15 wattsAverage Hours: 25000 Gloss Navy / Aluminum