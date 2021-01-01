From et2
ET2 E24878-133 Rinkle 13 Light 24" Wide LED Chandelier Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
ET2 E24878-133 Rinkle 13 Light 24" Wide LED Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from stainless steelIncludes acrylic shadesSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingTriac CL and ELV dimming compatibleAdjustable cord includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a 2 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 15-3/4"Minimum Height: 19-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 135-1/2"Width: 23-1/2"Depth: 23-1/2"Product Weight: 44.22 lbsWire Length: 118"Canopy Height: 1-1/2"Canopy Width: 35-1/2"Canopy Depth: 23-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 2600Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 32.5 wattsVoltage: 110 voltsNumber of Light Sources: 13Average Hours: 50000 Polished Chrome