From et2
ET2 E24625 Norsk 5 Light 15" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant White / Metallic Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
ET2 E24625 Norsk 5 Light 15" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steel and aluminumIncludes white glass shadesIntegrated LED lightingAdjustable cord includedDimmable fixture via Triac dimmerRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 9-1/2"Minimum Height: 11-1/4"Maximum Height: 131-1/2"Width: 15-1/4"Product Weight: 9.26 lbsWire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 36 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 5Lumens: 2520Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 20000 White / Metallic Gold