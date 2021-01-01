From et2
ET2 E24496 Parasol 16" LED Pendant Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
ET2 E24496 Parasol 16" LED Pendant Product Features:Part of the Parasol CollectionIncludes metal shadeFully covered under ET2's 10 year limited warrantyCord included for adjustable installationDimmable Fixture - designed to work with most standard dimmer switchesProduct Specifications:Height: 6.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 16.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Maximum Height: 128" (including chain / down rods)Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 5Watts Per Bulb: 4Wattage: 20 Polished Chrome