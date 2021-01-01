From et2
ET2 E24396 Neon 3 Light 30" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Vanity Light Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
ET2 E24396 Neon 3 Light 30" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Vanity Light Three bands horizontally span the plate, then disappear as they return to the backplate. Ample light is given by means of the 3000K LED which is fully dimmable for the ultimate in bath vanity illumination.FeaturesAluminum, acrylic, and stainless steel constructionIntegrated LED lightingMountable in different orientationsDimmable via Triac ELV dimmingRated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 29-1/2"Extension: 3-1/2"Product Weight: 7.8 lbsWire Length: 6"Backplate Width: 29-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 11 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 3Lumens: 2310Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 25000 Vanity Light Polished Chrome