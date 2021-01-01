ET2 E24269 Orb II 22" Wide LED 9 Light Pendant with Crystal Bubble Glass Shades Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

ET2 E24269 Orb II 22" Wide LED 9 Light Pendant with Crystal Bubble Glass Shades We took this popular collection and made it better. We took the xenon bulb out of the middle and enclosed a LED module in the cast Polished Chrome cap that supports the clear bubble glass balls. The glass screws into the cap so there are no visible screws for a very clean look.FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with crystal globe shadesIntegrated LED lightingMounted with adjustable cordCapable of being dimmed Rated for damp locationsCovered under a manufacturer 5 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6"Minimum Height: 6"Maximum Height: 128"Width: 21-3/4"Depth: 21-3/4"Product Weight: 31.0 lbsWire Length: 118"Shade Height: 3-3/8"Canopy Height: 1-5/8"Canopy Width: 18-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Lights: 9Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 3150Wattage: 45 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 25,000 Polished Chrome